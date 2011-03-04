Black Bangs: Weird Beauty Mini-Trend In Paris

In terms of beauty in Paris this season, many designers have gone the au naturel route thus farBalmain, Balenciaga, Dries van Notenbut you’re always going to have a couple that go for something a little more shocking. It seems that the goth trend is sticking around for a while longer, since we’ve spotted dark, raven-colored bangs twice already.

Ann Demeulemeester paired her strong, monochromatic collection with messy, feathered hair, which was streaked with jet black. On Wednesday, Lady Gaga stepped out in Paris before her runway debut at Thierry Mugler sporting some very blunt black bangs. Not a good look, if you ask me.

I’m all for the rainbow hair trend that’s been around for a few seasons now, but this subversive look is a little too severe for my taste. Do you think this style will pop up again during the rest of Paris Fashion Week, and, more importantly, would you try it out?

Photos: Imaxtree; Marc Piasecki, Getty Images