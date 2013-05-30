Try This Trend: Black And White Makeup

Makeup is having a mod moment this season, as stylish starlets from Olivia Wilde to Anne Hathaway are making their mark with graphic black and white looks (what better way to stand out on the red carpet?). We love the contrast of bright white nails against a black dress, not to mention the way inky liquid liner paired with white accents makes eyes pop.

“If you’re going to wear white liner, make sure you use a kohl or pencil that’s quite creamy and has good pigment,” says celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, who used Revlon PhotoReady Kajal Intense Eye Liner in Carbon Cleopatra ($8.99, revlon.com) to create Olivia Wilde’s black and white eye makeup for the Met Gala. “I used [white] on top of black liner, but you can also just use it with black mascara or colored mascara,” Inglessis advises.

Anne Hathaway may be back to brunette, but we’re hoping she sticks with an edgier makeup look, like this one she wore to a recent benefit dinner in Manhattan. To get her ebony-and-ivory eye, pair black kohl liner with a richly-pigmented white powder shadow, such as MAKE Matte Eyeshadow in Warm White ($18) or Glitter Eyeshadow in Quartz ($18, weseebeauty.com), both from the brand’s new Aether Collection.

Not ready to wear white on your face? Try the hot hue on your tips instead. White nail polish is a major trend this summer, but if cream polish reminds you just a little too much of the correction fluid manicures you used to sport in study hall, opt for a pearl finish. We love Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Vapor ($30, saksfifthavenue.com), a gorgeous icy, metallic white that’s new for Summer 2013.

Read more: Bright Celebrity Lipsticks To Copy Now