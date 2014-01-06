Bizarre Facials We’re Pretty Tempted to Try

As much as we love our monthly oxygenating facials, we wonder if there’s more out there we should be giving a chance. Considering we love a great skin treatment that leaves our pores clear and our skin glowing, we’d try almost anything once. But, we definitely have to draw the line at times – and it turns out there’s quite a lot we’re not sure we’re ready for!

Caviar Dreams Facial

While caviar may feel positively decadent for a romantic dinner, chances are you haven’t considered smearing fish eggs on your face. This facial is known though to firm, tone, refine and hydrate the skin.

Try at Lorien Spa in Alexandria, Virginia

Vampire Facial

Vampire fascination doesn’t end with watching the sexy Jonathan Rhys Meyers in “Dracula.” There’s also an anti-wrinkle facial treatment, famously tried by Kim Kardashian, that works by using your own blood. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy also known as “Blood Therapy” or “Vampire Therapy,” is just what it sounds like. It uses blood plasma that is enriched to increase the concentration of platelets. These platelets contain bioactive proteins and growth factors that serve to accelerate tissue repair and regeneration, stimulate collagen production, and activate stem cells. The result is healthier, younger skin. Just don’t tell “Buffy.”

Try at Miami Institute for Age Management in Miami, Florida

MORE: DIY Facials Vs. Going to the Spa: Do They Measure Up?

Snail Facial

Snails are gross, no doubt about it. However, there’s a facial treatment hailing from Japan promising that snail mucus (again, ew) will help to maintain moisture, soothes inflammation and removes dead skin. Maybe it’s worth a try on that pesky sun damage?

Try at Clinical Salon in Tokyo

Cow Placenta Facial

It’s actually called the DNA facial, and we’ve tried it — it’s pretty incredible. The facial involves using the stem cells from cow amniotic fluid. The cows aren’t harmed at all in the process — they actually have a pretty amazing life on the French alps — and the idea is your own cells will replicate the fresh, young healthy cells being applied to your skin. No, you won’t turn into a cow, but it will help with lines and facial stress. Your skin will look younger because it now is younger. Yay for stealing back our youth!

Try at White Tea Med Spa in New York City

Image via E+/Claire222