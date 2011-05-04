Bizarre Beauty Fix: Temporary Lip Tattoos

Man Repellers rejoice! The newest (and most baffling) pseudo-lip trend will send any potential male companions running for the hills. If you can’t get enough of spring’s print overload, add a little extra leopard and lace to your kisser via Violent Lips DIY temporary tattoos.

They leave an awesomely glossy finish, but I’m still adjusting to the florescent orange lip trend, let alone red fishnet lips. You can get your bold fix at only $15 for a pack of three.

Would you don this playful trend-in-the-making? If so, then here’s a little tutorial video for you:

Photos via Violent Lips