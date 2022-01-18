Just 7 Trendy Bixie Haircuts to Inspire Your Next Chop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In early December, Sarah Hyland hit the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet surprising everyone with a new, shorter haircut. We learned from her hairstylist Nikki Lee that this was their take on the bixie – a mix of a bob and a pixie. The bixie haircut isn’t new exactly, but it’s back with a vengeance and celebrities and influencers are taking the trend in an even more shaggy direction in 2022.

One of the best things about the bixie is that literally, anyone can wear it. It looks great on all hair types and textures and it’s pretty ageless. To wit, it looks just as cool on 20-year-old Rowan Blanchard as it does on 49-year-old Gabrielle Union, both of which have different hair types. Your best bet is to find a hairstylist who is a pro at short haircuts. You’ll want to check out their social media accounts to see their skills and communicate via photos for the best outcome. Maybe you want to add choppy bangs like Sarah Hyland? Or prefer a more sleek look like Blanchard? The sky is the limit.

Below, some of our favorite bixie cuts to inspire your chop.

Florence Pugh

The actor recently went for a mullet-esque chop (and darker hair!) with long, layered bangs.

Rowan Blanchard

The young actor loves to play around with her hair length, but this short take on the bixie is our favorite.

Sarah Hyland

Nikki Lee added bangs to Hyland’s bixie for a serious look-at-me red carpet vibe.

Gabrielle Union

Union recently shared that her natural curls “are flourishing.” They’re growing in as a perfect bixie.

Kristen Stewart

Although her hair has grown out a bit lately, we’re still drooling over Stewart’s bixie cut by Adir Abergel.

Tatchi Ringsby

The model went full ’90s supermodel with this jaw-length chop.

Selma Blair

As her hair grew in post multiple sclerosis treatments, Blair rocked multiple pixies and bixies and looked gorgeous in every one of them.