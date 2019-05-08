Bite Beauty Launched a City-Inspired Lipstick Line and I Love LA’s

It’s pretty crazy how drastically a city’s vibe differs from another. There are specific beauty and style trends in each and totally different colors and energies. Bite Beauty is playing with those differences with a fun limited-edition collection of Road Trip with Bite Amuse Bouche Lipsticks inspired by eight cities. Each ultra-pigmented lipstick features 12 nourishing oils for a soft and creamy finish. They’re the same Amuse Bouche lips you know and love from the brand, but in shades you can only grab for a short time.

I’m personally a big fan of the Los Angeles color, which is a light nude-pink the brand is calling Beach Bum Babe. While I wouldn’t exactly call myself beach obsessed (sand just isn’t my jam), the natural-looking hue goes perfectly with my current bright eye makeup obsession and my current city of choice. It’s also a shade that represents LA—surprisingly laid-back and low key. That being said, I also really love my other city where I spent more than 15 years of my life: New York and its Big Apple Red shade that begs to be noticed.

The collection also includes: Atlanta (Sweet Peachy-Pink), Dallas (Larger-Than-Life Berry), Chicago (Deep Dish Plum), San Francisco (Vibrant Poppy), Miami (Hot Hot Pink) and Toronto (Maple Leaf Spice).

Choose your city and your shade at Sephora stores and online for $26. And hey, if your city isn’t available, you can’t really go wrong with LA.

