Bite Beauty’s First-Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

When you think of Bite Beauty as a brand, you probably think of lipstick. It is called Bite, after all. But the company is seriously expanding with a new complexion system—the first for Bite. It’s three easy steps with all vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free products. The hero product here is the Changemaker Foundation, though there’s also primer and powder to help seal in your look. And that’s not all. Bite also reformulated some of its best-selling lip products you know and love.
In the clean Changemaker Complexion System, you’ll want to start with primer. Choose from Normal to Dry or Normal to Oily. Those with dry skin will love the hydrating properties, enriched with olive oil and an easily absorbed type of hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, your primer features willow bark to help mattify. Each Skin-Optimizing Primer retails for $38 on January 10.
Next in your new routine is foundation. There are 32 buildable shades with a skin-like, natural finish. The foundation is enriched with antioxidant-rich maqui berry for ultra-nourished skin. The brand also promises it’s longwearing. It retails for $39.50.
Finally, you’ll want to set your face beat with talc-free pressed powder. (Finely milled volcanic minerals are used instead of talc.) There are eight flexible shades with a natural matte finish that retail for $36.
While you’re grabbing some new Bite goodies, you might want to check out the new-and-improved Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon ($24) and Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask ($26) full of antioxidants. Bite’s been busy.
