StyleCaster
Share

Bite Beauty’s First-Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bite Beauty’s First-Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

Elizabeth Denton
by
Bite Beauty’s First-Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin
Photo: Bite Beauty.

When you think of Bite Beauty as a brand, you probably think of lipstick. It is called Bite, after all. But the company is seriously expanding with a new complexion system—the first for Bite. It’s three easy steps with all vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free products. The hero product here is the Changemaker Foundation, though there’s also primer and powder to help seal in your look. And that’s not all. Bite also reformulated some of its best-selling lip products you know and love.

In the clean Changemaker Complexion System, you’ll want to start with primer.  Choose from Normal to Dry or Normal to Oily. Those with dry skin will love the hydrating properties, enriched with olive oil and an easily absorbed type of hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, your primer features willow bark to help mattify. Each Skin-Optimizing Primer retails for $38 on January 10.

changemaker skin optimizing primer Bite Beauty’s First Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

Image: Bite.

Changemaker Skin-Optimizing Primer $38
buy it

Next in your new routine is foundation. There are 32 buildable shades with a skin-like, natural finish. The foundation is enriched with antioxidant-rich maqui berry for ultra-nourished skin. The brand also promises it’s longwearing. It retails for $39.50.

changemaker supercharged micellar foundation Bite Beauty’s First Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

Image: Bite.

Changemaker Supercharged Micellar… $39.50
buy it

Finally, you’ll want to set your face beat with talc-free pressed powder. (Finely milled volcanic minerals are used instead of talc.) There are eight flexible shades with a natural matte finish that retail for $36.

changemaker flexible

Image: Bite.

Changemaker Flexible Coverage Pressed… $36
buy it

While you’re grabbing some new Bite goodies, you might want to check out the new-and-improved Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon ($24) and Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask ($26) full of antioxidants. Bite’s been busy.

power move creamy matte

Image: Bite.

Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon $24
buy it
agave intensive lip mask Bite Beauty’s First Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

Image: Bite Beauty.

Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask $26
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share