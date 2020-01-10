Bite Beauty’s First-Ever Foundation Is Supercharged for Sensitive Skin

Next in your new routine is foundation. There are 32 buildable shades with a skin-like, natural finish. The foundation is enriched with antioxidant-rich maqui berry for ultra-nourished skin. The brand also promises it’s longwearing. It retails for $39.50.

Finally, you’ll want to set your face beat with talc-free pressed powder. (Finely milled volcanic minerals are used instead of talc.) There are eight flexible shades with a natural matte finish that retail for $36.

While you’re grabbing some new Bite goodies, you might want to check out the new-and-improved Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon ($24) and Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask ($26) full of antioxidants. Bite’s been busy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.