Game Changer: A Lip Balm to End All Lip Balms

In our new series, Game Changer, we’re highlighting products that are so good, they are having a significant effect on our beauty routines.

I can’t deny it: I play favorites. Though I love all the lipsticks that cross my vanity, there is one brand that I’m head over heels for, and that’s Bite Beauty. The natural lip care company continues to outdo itself with one great product after another. The latest and greatest? BB for Lips ($24, sephora.com).

The all-in-one (seriously, five-in-one) lip balm hydrates, repairs, protects, primes and—best of all—adds a kiss of color. The color effect is actually similar to Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment ($22.50, sephora.com). Both go on like a balm but leave a stain of pigment behind.

This do-it-all product won’t replace your standard lipstick, but everything else? You can kiss them goodbye.

