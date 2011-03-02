StyleCaster
Bisous + Bijoux

Bright and bold lip colors are a must this spring season, but instead of the classic gloss mix up your look with a matte finish. Whether you use a stain or a traditional lipstick, the flat appearance will instantly give your style an air of sophistication. – Rachel Adler

Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Sean Gallagher, Ric Pipino Salon
Makeup: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, RED Stylists
Model: Yuliani Sabal , IMG
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Alexis Bittar Necklace, price upon request

top & bottom : Robert Lee Morris necklace, see RobertLeeMorris.com for details
right: Jill Stuart necklace, similar styles please see JillStuart.com

Alexis Bittar Necklace, price upon request

Anndra Neen necklace, for more information please email info@anndraneen.com

Robert Lee Morris necklace, see RobertLeeMorris.com for details

Jill Stuart necklace, similar styles please see JillStuart.com

