Bisous + Bijoux

Bright and bold lip colors are a must this spring season, but instead of the classic gloss mix up your look with a matte finish. Whether you use a stain or a traditional lipstick, the flat appearance will instantly give your style an air of sophistication. – Rachel Adler

