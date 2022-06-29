This J.Lo-Approved Eye Gel Diminishes Wrinkles Within an Hour—& We Have an Exclusive Sale Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare products that provide immediate results are growing in popularity for good reason—just look to the TikTok-viral instant eye tightener that sold out at nearly every retailer. People are tired of waiting weeks upon weeks for results, and we can’t blame them; a dedicated regimen is a serious commitment. That’s why when we heard about another fast-acting eye treatment on the block, we nearly lept out of our seats to get the scoop—and an exclusive discount code for StyleCaster readers.

The Biotulin EyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate isn’t your average formula; it leans on a fast-acting gel for its magical properties: Biotulin, a natural alternative to Botox. The gel instantly absorbs into the skin to tighten and firm, providing the illusion of a more youthful complexion. It’s built up of three additives that make this possible: spilanthol, a local anesthetic made from the plant Acmella Oleracea; hyaluronic acid, a natural component of the human body; and Imperata Cylindrica plant, which provides 24-hour hydration to the skin.

Biotulin’s effects were proven nearly incomparable through an independent efficacy study, where its subjects saw visible wrinkle reductions within one hour (!!!) of application. The brand says these instant changes can last for up to nine hours at a time, and can even be sustained with continual touch-ups.

If you aren’t already hooked, here’s more vital info: Yahoo reported that the eye cream was used by J.Lo during the 2020 Golden Globes to rid her eyes of dark circles and bags. That’s not all—the brand has rumored to even garner support from Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Madonna. Talk about a star-studded line-up.

RELATED: This Fast-Acting Cream Transforms Aging Skin So Well, Shoppers Are Skipping Foundation

Beyond Biotulin, the eye treatment also contains cannabis sativa seed oil, which with continued use, can help minimize the look of drooping eyelids, darkness, and uneven texture while improving elasticity and collagen production.

The brand carries additional products containing the natural Botox ingredient on Amazon, including the Supreme Skin Gel

and the Daynite24+ Absolute Face Cream.

Interested in seeing what all the hype around Biotulin is about yourself? Use the StyleCaster exclusive discount code 20STYLECA to save 20 percent on your order from Amazon.