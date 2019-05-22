Whether You’re Battling a Bad Hair Cut or Suffering From Thinning Hair, Biotin Shampoo May Help You Get Your Hair Back

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever had an awful hair cut either ravaged by unwanted mullet-esque “layers,” or left a highlight appointment with some alarming breakage, you’ve probably also had a friend try to comfort you with the oh-so-false statement “it’s just hair.” Sure, it is just hair, but we all know that dealing with the loss of it is one of the most frustrating beauty disasters imaginable. Unlike a bad color job, a bad hair cut or compromised locks isn’t something that be solved with a quick fix. Hair loss or thinning can also be caused by slew of other factors including genetics, stress, hormonal changes, consistent heat styling, diet and the natural aging process. Incorporating an oral hair-enhancing supplement is a great place to start, but adding a biotin-infused shampoo for hair loss to your arsenal is another line of defense that can help speed up the long road to regrowth.

Biotin (vitamin B7) is naturally found in foods such as salmon, avocado and cauliflower and helps the body convert food into energy. It’s also been shown to help to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss in clinical studies, which is why it’s commonly found in hair, skin and nail supplements. It also can help promote fuller, thicker and longer locks when used topically. Using a biotin-enhanced shampoo will not only cleanse the scalp and blast away buildup from product (which can also stifle growth) but it’s also effective for treating dandruff. We’ve highlighted a few best-sellers touted by reviewers for their hair-enhancing properties.

Biotin Shampoo Comprehensive Topical Treatment

This affordable shampoo is backed by over 4,000 reviews and boasts an impressive near 5-star rating. In addition to biotin, it’s also infused with other hair-healthy actives, including nourishing botanicals. According to the brand, it works to promote a fuller mane by improving scalp circulation and removing DHT buildup — another common culprit of hair loss.

Re:line Hair Growth Shampoo

Another top rated hair loss shampoo, Re:line’s formula is infused with biotin, rosemary, aloe vera and coconut. Coconut is a popular treatment often recommended to clients with breakage and damage by colorists and hair stylists. This option is a great choice for those with compromised hair courtesy over-processing, as it’s sulfate and paraben free, meaning it won’t fade your color prematurely.

Hairgenics Pronexa Clinical Strength Hair Regrowth Shampoo

While significantly more expensive than the other shampoos above, this clinical-strength formula contains Biotin, DHT blockers, and other nourishing ingredients to help restore thickness and length over time. According to the manufacturer, you’ll see visible results after six months of use. It’s also a USDA Biobased Certified formula, so it’s a solid choice for those who prefer to stick to organic products.

