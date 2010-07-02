Bioré Blemish Fighting Ice Cleanser

Talk about a cool down. This cleanser from Bioré, designed to deliver a refreshingly cool, tingling sensation, is the perfect companion for these heat-stricken months. As we become more susceptible to breakouts on summer‘s hottest days, skin begins to feel overheated which can trap unwanted dirt and oil. Packed full of botanicals such as natural lavender and eucalyptus, its acne-fighting formula is ideal for fighting breakouts; working to unclog your pores and leave your skin feeling clean and renewed.

Price: $7.99

Where To Buy: biore.com