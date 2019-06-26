I Love That Billie’s New Campaign Shows Models With Pubic Hair

When summer comes, there’s an expectation that women and those with vaginas are going to be hair-free and perfectly groomed while in a bathing suit. Come to think of it, this is pretty much expected all year round, to be honest. Razor company Billie is pushing back with its new Red, White and Do You campaign. Exactly a year ago, the brand launched Project Body Hair, which celebrated armpit hair, leg hair and all other places women often shave. It might seem weird coming from a razor company, but it was all about making your own choice when it comes to your own body.

The Red, White and Do You campaign is by the same director, Ashley Armitage, and is timed for July 4th activities. The film stars women confidently showing body hair at the beach. Shaving is a personal choice and it’s totally up to you whether you prefer to be bushy, bare or anything in-between. Let’s get rid of the idea of being “summer ready” and instead be who you already are—just in a cute bathing suit.

Although the models in the photos and video do have body hair, these types of campaigns aren’t telling you not to shave if you want to do so. Billie is a shaving company, after all. It’s more about ignoring whatever society (or a partner, friend, etc.) says you should do with your hair.

It’s just about hair, either. The idea that we all have to be “beach body ready” needs to become a thing of the past. if you have a body, you have a beach body. The end.

