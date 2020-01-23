Billie’s New Razors Glow in the Dark for a Total ’90s Vibe

There was a time when it seemed like everything glowed in the dark. Mostly in the 1990s and early 2000s, we had lipstick, nail polish, stars on our ceiling and even condoms (why) that glowed. Now, Billie’s glow razor is taking us back to childhood. The brand launched its newest razor handle this week, adding to the already cute peach, purple, blue, light blue and light peach options. Not familiar with Billie? Here’s the deal.

Billie is a razor subscription service without the pink tax. That means it doesn’t have traditional markups that happen with products deemed “for women.” In fact, Billie razors are close to half the price of competitors—without sacrificing quality. Seriously, Billie gives you a seriously close, smooth shave thanks to five sharp blades encased in a soothing aloe shave soap. But it’s not just the stellar product that has the brand making news. You might remember its inclusive campaigns, including when it showed women with mustaches and pubic hair. It’s refreshing to see actual people with hair who decide when and where they might shave. It’s all about choice.

Billie’s newest razor is the same as its cult-favorites but just a lot more fun.

While we don’t recommend fully shaving in the dark (that’s just waiting for an accident to happen), it’s a nice jolt of nostalgia to make you smile while doing something mundane. Billie razors are just $9 for the handle, the magnetic holder and two razor cartridges. You can sign up for replacement blades every one, two or three months depending on how much you shave. Get started on shopping, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.