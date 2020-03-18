Billie’s First-Ever Dry Shampoo Will Make Days-Old Hair Look & Feel Clean

Even though we might have a little more time on our hands than usual, for some reason that doesn’t mean we’re washing our hair any more often. There’s just always something better to do, even during self-isolation, right? The Billie Floof Dry Shampoo came at a clutch time. The cult-favorite razor brand has stepped outside the shower and expanded into clean beauty products. It launched a line of “essentials” for everyday use: dry shampoo, skincare wipes and tinted balms. All are formulated without parabens, phthalates, harsh foaming agents, DEA and hundreds of other toxins that the EWG deems toxic.

There are two shades of Billie’s new dry shampoo, one for light hair and one for dark hair. It contains baking soda, biotin, rice starch and plant-based fibers to not only soak up an oily scalp, but also add some much-needed volume. The powder comes out of a little pinhole in the bottle and you just shake it into your scalp. Don’t worry—it doesn’t come pouring out all over your floor like others tend to do. It’s pretty mess-proof. Plus, it’s just cute.

While you’re home working and washing your hands and trying not to eat all your quarantine snacks, it’s not realistic that you’ll put a full face of makeup on. Sure, you might want to have fun and experiment with products but a face beat? Nah. These are the low-key, laid-back items to add to your WFH routine. Take the new Wonder Wipes, for example. The 100 percent plant-based, biodegradable wipes are thick with an almost towel-like feel to remove makeup, dirt and grime from skin. They contain cleansers, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for hydration and brightening.

Finally, when you’re not in the mood for a matte lipstick, pop on a Super Salve lip balm. It’s made with sunflower oil, candelilla wax, avocado oil and vitamin E for the ultimate hydration. There are five unique “flavors” to chose from that deliver a subtle wash of color and smell delicious: Fig (deep purple), Rhubarb (red), Sorbet (candy pink), Classic (untinted and unflavored) and Parsley (untinted with an herbal flavor).

Launching with all the newbies is what Billie is calling a Clean Cash Calculator. It’s powered by the technology used by The Environmental Working Group (EWG), which ranks products from 1-10, from “safe” to “toxic” depending on its ingredients. All of Billie’s products fall within 1-2. You can search for items in your beauty routine and find out what the EWG ranks it. For now, the calculator only searches face wipes, dry shampoo, lip balm, body lotion, body wash and shave cream so Billie can compare its own product’s ranking. If Billie’s ranks lower on the safety scale, it’ll give you a discount to use towards replacing your product with theirs.

Finally, since the world is a scary place right now, Billie announced it is donating $100,000 as part of ts 1 percent social mission to local food banks across America, helping those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. Big or small, we can all do our part.

