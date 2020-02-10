Wait Until You See Billie Eilish’s Oscars Hairstyle From the Back

It’s hard to believe that this year was Billie Eilish’s first big award season. She’s already made headlines for her eclectic style and badass beauty looks. Eilish’s Oscars hair for 2020 is just as amazing. She’s performing tonight at her first-ever Academy Awards. Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will also perform their Oscar-nominated songs. That’s some serious company.

Eilish hit the red carpet in head-to-toe Chanel. It’s a bit of a departure from her Grammy Awards look, which included her now-signature green roots, a green Gucci outfit and matching Gucci nails. The girl knows how to stand out. Tonight, she’s still rocking those green roots but she switched up her nails to ultra-black talons adorned with crystals. The bling matches her Chanel fingerless gloves and oversized rings.

The diamonds also match her white Chanel ‘fit, as well as her Chanel hair accessories (!), which include both the classic Cs, as well as a long scarf woven into her hair. I’ve never wanted to own something more in my life than these accessories. Dramatic? Maybe, but look.

We can always count on Eilish to make a statement and would never have guessed this look for her tonight. We can’t wait to see how she switches it up for her performance.