Billie Eilish Just Dropped Her Nighttime Routine—& It Includes This TikTok-Viral Hair Repair Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Anything Billie Eilish recommends is a yes from me. Luckily, she recently shared her post-concert routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video for us all to see. If you’ve witnessed the 20-year-old superstar in person, you know she puts on quite a show, so it’s only right she does some proper self-care after each performance. One of the products she swears by? The TikTok-viral Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother.

“I use this after every single time I wash my hair. And you can use it on your dry hair before you go to bed and it’ll just kind of give some volume,” Eilish says, before demonstrating how to use the product. The singer says she uses a lot of Olaplex products on her hair, but as someone who is known for frequently dying her strands, it makes sense. Her healthy locks have to be credited to this hair repairing treatment.

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother adds hydration to the hair without weighing it down. The highly concentrated leave-in cream provides numerous benefits to damaged strands, such as speeding up blow dry time while smoothing and softening, defining the hair’s natural texture, and reducing frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours at a time. It’s suitable from coily to finel hair types, and can be used on chemically-treated and colored locks.

RELATED: This Shampoo Transforms Thinning, Brittle Locks—& Shoppers Confirm Their Hair Feels ‘10 Years Younger’

Beyond getting approval from Billie and thousands of TikTok users, the treatment has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who love this product for dyed and damaged hair.

One reviewer described the product as their “secret weapon.” They went on to say, “I have bleached, over-processed bright blonde hair which is thin and prone to breakage and split ends. I chopped a good deal of it off because I couldn’t get any decent length without it fraying completely and looking thin and limp. This bond smoother eliminates all frizz and has strengthened my hair and prevented breakage from styling. My hair is actually thicker and healthier than its ever been from using this line.”

Coming in at $30, this may not be the most affordable option, but everyone who has splurged on it has said the price is worth it. “I’m going to start this by saying I truly wanted to hate this stuff. I balked at the price and then was even more annoyed when I saw how small the bottle actually was. But oh man, this stuff is amazing,” another reviewer raved.

While Eilish has boasted several hair colors, it’s safe to say her hair always looks flawless due to this Olaplex product, which I’ve now added to my cart too.