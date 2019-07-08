Billie Eilish Looks Totally Different With Neon Hair

Green makeup—neon green, especially—is trending like crazy in the beauty world and now it looks like green just might become the next big hair color, as well. At least if you think teens start most of the trends (and they often do). Superstar Billie Eilish recently stepped out with ultra-bright green roots that contrast with the rest of her dark brown hair. The 17-year-old singer shared her new look on Instagram, where the roots match her neon Freak City L.A. x Billie Eilish sweatshirt and Prada sunglasses. She captioned the photo: “what do you want from me.”

This isn’t Eilish’s first hair change, of course. She loves to switch it up. She started her career with dark silver hair and moved onto blue and then a sort of under-the-sea green. It’s generally an all-over color, but this new hue is just inches of her roots. It’s as unique as she is.

As someone who has also gone a bunch of bright and pastel shades in the last few years, I know how tough it is to get a green hue that bright. Eilish’s hairstylist had to bleach her hair totally white to get the neon to show up so well. It’s a tough style to maintain and one Eilish will most likely switch up again sooner than later, though it looks cool as hell right now. She was also spotted in the airport with her hair in a bun showing off the bright roots. I’m dying to see what it looks like when her hair is down.

Eilish’s green mane makes me crave colorful hair again even though I’m working to rehab it back from bleach damage. If you do too and your hair is even a little light, you can get a similar look with more temporary options. I love Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Electric Lizard ($17.99 at Manic Panic), Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Kowabunga Green ($18 at Sephora) and Overtone Extreme Green Coloring Conditioner ($29 at Overtone).

