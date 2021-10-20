Billie Eilish Just Surprised Fans With Her First-Ever Fragrance & I Need to Smell It Now

Billie Eilish does things her own way. When it comes to her career, she’s way more about the surprises than the constant social media teases. It’s a strategy that has worked for her and today, she did it again, surprising fans with the announcement of Billie Eilish Fragrances and its first launch. The fragrance is called Eilish and it comes out this November, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

“This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. This is my favorite smell in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”

Hew new fragrance line was created with Parlux Fragrances, Ltd, which issued a press release stating that Eilish is involved in all aspects of creation, “from the creative vision, to the bottle design, the packaging, the campaign, and of course, the scent itself.”

Speaking of scent, the vegan and cruelty-free fragrance is said to be warm and cozy with opening notes of sugared petals, accented by juicy mandarin and red berries. The heart of the fragrance features soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla. There are base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods. The sleek bottle was inspired by the singer’s favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and collarbone.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace,” Eilish said in a statment. “Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world.”

Yup, I need to get this on my body STAT. Luckily, we can all grab it this November on billieeilishfragrances.com.