The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are officially upon us, and with the excitement that has been the Cannes Film Festival and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, we’re crossing our fingers that we’re in for yet another evening of inspo-worthy hair and makeup looks. And considering we’ve already seen a good deal of celebs walk down the 95-degree Las Vegas red carpet (somehow sweat free, which might we add), serving straight-up perfect summer beauty looks, we’re gonna go ahead and call this one a surefire win.

MORE: See Every Look from the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The show has just begun, and we’ve already been glued to our screens for an hour, watching tonight’s presenters and nominees walk the red carpet, including co-host Vanessa Hudgens, who has basically already stolen the show with her side-parted, newly cut bob and a sparkly, rose-gold smokey eye. And Hailee Steinfeld, who somehow has the ability to work the shit out of any red carpet she steps on, is giving us total summer vibes with rosy, dewy skin and slicked-back hair. But don’t let us tell you about it—take a peek for yourself at the very best hair and makeup looks of the night, below.

 

1 of 22
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Photo: Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey
Photo: Getty Images
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling
Photo: Getty Images
Savvy Shields
Savvy Shields
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger
Photo: Getty Images
Maia Mitchell
Maia Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
Alexys Gabrielle
Alexys Gabrielle
Photo: Getty Images
Madison Beer
Madison Beer
Photo: Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario
Photo: Getty Images
Sibley Scoles
Sibley Scoles
Photo: Getty Images
Alexa Losey
Alexa Losey
Photo: Getty Images
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker
Photo: Getty Images
Symon
Symon
Photo: Getty Images
Tiffany Alvord
Tiffany Alvord
Photo: Getty Images

