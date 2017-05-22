The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are officially upon us, and with the excitement that has been the Cannes Film Festival and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, we’re crossing our fingers that we’re in for yet another evening of inspo-worthy hair and makeup looks. And considering we’ve already seen a good deal of celebs walk down the 95-degree Las Vegas red carpet (somehow sweat free, which might we add), serving straight-up perfect summer beauty looks, we’re gonna go ahead and call this one a surefire win.

The show has just begun, and we’ve already been glued to our screens for an hour, watching tonight’s presenters and nominees walk the red carpet, including co-host Vanessa Hudgens, who has basically already stolen the show with her side-parted, newly cut bob and a sparkly, rose-gold smokey eye. And Hailee Steinfeld, who somehow has the ability to work the shit out of any red carpet she steps on, is giving us total summer vibes with rosy, dewy skin and slicked-back hair. But don’t let us tell you about it—take a peek for yourself at the very best hair and makeup looks of the night, below.