Best Ways to Groom Your Bikini Line Without the Wax

As we indulge in the summer heat and head out for some fun in the sun, it’s best to slip on our itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka dot bikinis and leave all our worries at home. You’ve been working out all winter and you’ve finally got your beach body just right, so what could possibly kill your vibe? None other than pesky bikini line hairs can certainly do the trick. While waxing can be effective in getting rid of that problem, just the thought of it alone can also be terrifying. Luckily, there are some alternative routes you can take to ditch those annoying hairs, pain-free.

Gillette Venus and Olay Bikini Kit

This kit literally has everything you need for easy hair removal; a trimmer, Venus Embrace razor, and Olay bikini lotion. The battery-less trimmer is perfect for quick touch ups, while the razor comes equipped with three blades and protective cushions to ensure a smooth shave. Lastly, you are able to finish off with the lotion which will keep that super sensitive area super hydrated, while also working to eliminate razor burn. Where to Buy: Gillette Venus and Olay Bikini Kit, $9.94, Walmart.com

Remington Smooth & Silky Essential Epilator

While it may look intimidating, we promise it isn’t that bad. Like waxing, an epilator grasps multiple hairs and simultaneously pulls them out. However, they do not remove skin cells such as waxing does, making the task a little more comfortable. Where to Buy: Remington Smooth & Silky Essential Epilator, $39.99, Remingtonproducts.com

Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal is a great alternative to waxing because it provides more long-lasting results, which means less to keep up with maintenance. Waxing is recommended to be done every month, so that’s 12 times a year, whereas laser hair removal would only need to be performed twice!

Sally Hansen Pure Scent-sation Hair Removal Creme for Body

We can easily be turned off from some hair removal creams just due to the smell; if there’s one product that’s foul-frangrance-free it’s this one. Rub some on and watch unwanted body hair quickly dissolve below the skin’s surface, with no shadow, no stubble, and up to 6 days of smoothness. Where to Buy: Sally Hansen Pure Scent-sation Hair Removal Creme for Body, $8.99, CVS.com

Stark Exfoliation Mitt

Although exfoliation mitts won’t take away your unwanted body hair, they will help with an issue many of us are cursed with dealing with – ingrown hairs. Not only will exfoliation mitts reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs after hair removal, but they also prevent irritation and eliminate redness and razor bumps to keep you looking fresh. Where to Buy: Stark Exfoliation Mitt, $15.00, Starkwaxingstudio.com