Meet the Designer Behind Biig Wiigs, Our Favorite New Wig Company

Maybe it’s simply our love of high fashion beauty looks that go down the runways at Fashion Week. It’s no secret we’re (self-proclaimed) fangirls when it comes to the out-there looks from designers like The Blonds and Vivienne Westwood. Wherever it comes from, though, one thing is certain: Nothing makes us giddier than the original, wild beauty looks, even if we’ll never actually be able to wear them in real life.

We first heard about Biig Wiigs designer Drew Bolton after W Magazine featured his larger than life wigs in the March 2014 issue — yes, the one Miley Cyrus and her bleached eyebrows covered. It’s hard to see a 3-foot tall wig and not want to know more, so naturally we had to meet with Bolton to learn everything. Over coffee (while he was wearing a cat adorned button-down shirt he designed and made), he explained how Biig Wiigs got started, what goes into making the wigs, and, of course, his best advice for anyone following their crazy dreams.

On how Biig Wiigs started:

“Several years ago my friend Elisha Stetson and I were putting together these looks requiring really large headpieces,” Drew told us. “We didn’t really know what exactly we wanted to do, but we were trying to figure out what to make to balance out these extreme look we were going for. We ended up going out in these giant wigs for a week, and everyone just was making faces and noises when they saw us, and it was extreme fun. We went out all week and it was like we were celebrities.

“In February last year, I was photographed by Casey Spooner, and he invited me and several of my friends — former drag queens, performers, everyone — to be in an article for Candy Magazine, called the ‘Now New Yorkers.’ I was photographed in my wig. I was never told that that was how Stephen Klein, the photographer who shot ‘Warrior Stance’ for W Magazine, found out about it that way, but, then W called me to make a few wigs for the spread.”

On making the wigs:

“The wigs themselves took about a day or a day and a half of work, spread out over a few days. The original wigs were synthetic, but basically the structure underneath is made out of hat making supplies. Then aluminum piping from Home Depot to make this giant envelope that we put hair onto. We can switch up the look by changing up the shape of the envelope. The weights vary, but I’ve worn them for a week on end, sometimes 12 to 14 hours a day, and I even took one of them out for Fat Tuesday. They probably weigh about three pounds, if that. They’re actually pretty light because they’re hollow.”

On where Biig Wiigs could go next:

“I’d really love these wigs to be worn out like I did. That would be awesome. These wigs are great for going out, but day to day, I don’t know. Although, you know, there’s nothing wrong with a casual bob, right?”

“But, I’d love to see them on Broadway, or worn by someone like Lady Gaga, or whoever. Whenever someone needs a really big wig. A few of my friends in the drag community have worn the wigs, so that’s not out of the question.”

Drew’s advice for anyone trying to make their dreams come true:

“Really be honest with what you want to do, and if you don’t know — which is totally fine, because I don’t think anyone really knows — fully just be honest with that. Let things happen. Really, the harder I try at trying to make things happen, the worse off I am. I’ve had more luck just letting things happen. I work on the computer all day every day and it drives me crazy, and I miss doing physical work, and Biig Wiigs was a way to get into that. I didn’t think it could turn into much of anything, until I moved to New York City and I was like, ‘I haven’t seen these, I need to start making these.’ I also believe in finishing things, and I care about quality. I have no interest in creating things that already exist. If I see something that already exists, I won’t make that.”

His parting words:



“Look out for more Biig Wiigs!”

Images Courtesy of Drew Bolton

See More Biig Wiigs: BiigWiigs.com