Editors’ Biggest Beauty Blunders: Learn From Our Mistakes

Whether you’re a beauty junkie or you only swear by a swipe of mascara and clear gloss, it’s virtually impossible that you’ve avoided any kind of beauty blunder in your lifetime. Like any skill, hair and makeup takes time, patience and a load of learning from mistakes. We’ve all had bad hair days and worse makeup days, yet however much we learn from these embarrassing little moments, they continue to creep up on us.
In an effort to swear off bad beauty juju, we figured learning from the mistakes of others may benefit our own daily beauty routines. We asked around our office for everyone’s most horrifying moments, and the answers were hysterical, enlightening and totally relatable. Raise your hand (metaphorically, of course) if you ever got a little overzealous with a tweezer, or you thought cutting your own bangs was a great idea. Whether you’re on the same level with these stories or you’ve never even imagined partaking in such ridiculous rituals (like blue lipstick, even if it was the 90s), we hope you can save yourself and learn from our mistakes.
What are some of your most embarrassing beauty moments? Tell us in the comment section below (anonymously, if you’d prefer)!
Images via istock.com
"I had the misfortune of not owning a hair straightener until the 8th grade, but for some reason I convinced my mother I needed a crimper when I was 10"
Amanda Elser, Beauty Editor
"The year was 1999 and the brand was 'Fetish' from Sears. Blue lipstick happened, and yes, it was a blunder"
Megan Branch, Experience Producer
"Putting your mascara on on the subway and completely missing your eye ... every day"
Meghan Cross, Director of Communications
"I got a perm in the 8th grade when I already have naturally curly hair. Can you say poodle?"
Summer Krecke, Content Director
"During a moment of insanity when I was 16 I cut my own bangs. They were thick, uneven and glorious"
Jessica Rubin, Lifestyle Director
"I've had way too many super clumpy mascara moments in my life"
Melissa Gilbert, Account Executive
"Over bronzing ... we've all done it and we all know how this one goes. You feel like Snow White, but you look like Snooki"
Brette Allen, Senior Account Executive
"When I was in college, I tweezed my eyebrows so thin that they looked like tadpoles"
Marni Golden, Editorial Director
"Back when I was a makeup artist at Sephora, I was using a purple eyeshadow to do a contoured cheek bone before I went to work, not realizing that when I walked out of my door, it looked like my face had been beaten up"
Rolly Robinson, Photo and Design Editor
"I just literally don't own a brush, and I use bobby pins to stick my bangs wherever they end up. Kind of the Russell Brand School of Hair-Doing, but with less product"
Megan Branch, Experience Producer