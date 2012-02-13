Big Hair and Soft Features at Carolina Herrera FW NYFW

We have to admit, we are getting a little sick of the stick straight hair trend we’ve been seeing so far at New York Fashion Week. We love that we’ve been seeing a lot of looks we would try at home, but we’ve been waiting for a standout style like we saw backstage at Carolina Herrera. Hairstylist Orlando Pita said this style is all about being big and dramatic.

“We wanted to create something unexpected,” said Orlando. “The style is young and very cool. It looks great with Carolina’s clothes and incorporates one of the trends of the season, the headband.”

Orlando blow dried the hair after first prepping it with MoroccanoilHydrating Styling Cream. “We moved to each section, blow drying it back and using Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong while lifting the hair at the root with a large round brush, teasing and spraying, teasing and spraying.”

He then brushed out and smoothed the top layers of the hair and sprayed again before bringing up the elastic headband.

As for the makeup, MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Diane Kendal said it was important to keep the face fresh. “[Carolina] really wanted to make a statement with big hair and we didn’t want to clash with the makeup so we decided to do a very sculpted look. Diane used MAC Tenderling and Sculpt on the face to contour the features with just a little bit of Spice Lip Pencil on the lips for color. Carolina Herrera was another show with no mascara, but there was a little bit of liner at the base of the lashes. Diane said the makeup was meant just to enhance the girls natural beauty.

Essie painted the nails with two coats of Not Just a Pretty Face and a top coat of Good To Go. The color was a pretty pink with a soft lavender hue to it. It was simple and feminine and meant to not be very obvious on the nails.