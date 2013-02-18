Next Big Nail Trend: The More Texture, The Better

Nail art has become an obsession among the beauty world and beyond. With trends such as an accent nail, sleek designs, and nail stickers, the manicure empire continues to expand. Seen throughout New York fashion week, we couldn’t help but notice the popularity of texture. Anything from satin to sand finishes, to high gloss, appliques and more were seen on the hands of models, manicurists, and fashion week-goers alike.
“Sometimes the effect of the nail can be changed just by changing the top coat finish of the nail,” Keri Blair of MAC Cosmetics tells us. Nail art is no longer the only interesting aspect of a manicure, and we’re expecting textures to grow as a huge nail trend in the future. If you’re stuck in a nail rut, be sure to try one of these chic textures and let us know which is your favorite in the comments below.
High Gloss FInish: Whether it's a gel manicure or a high gloss polish, this texture always looks gorgeous and feminine.
(Jin Soon Polish, $18, Sephora.com)
Foil: After painting your nails a base color, apply a clear top coat and use tweezers to place foil on nails, one at a time. Seal the foil with another layer of top coat.
(Color Club Foil Flakes, ShopColorClub.com)
Matte Finish: To kick up the texture of a matte manicure, layer matte top coat over a fine shimmer polish.
(Orly Matte Top Coat, $10, OrlyBeauty.com)
Leather Effect: Choose the leather effect look to coordinate your nails with your favorite jacket. This kit also comes with skull appliques to kick things up a notch.
(Leather Effect Nail Polish, ~$29, Nails Inc.)
Liquid Sand: This textured polish can be worn with or without a top coat, depending on if you want a rough or smooth finish.
(OPI Liquid Sand Manicure, $7.34, Amazon.com)
Photo:
Swatch and Learn/Swatch and Learn
Satin: Keri Blair from MAC Cosmetics suggests adding a drop of matte top coat to your favorite shade of polish to get a satin finish, or pick up a satin finish polish like this one from Zoya.
(Zoya Satin Finish Polish, $8, Zoya.com)
Lace: Best laid over a nude or light polish, lace immediately dresses up nails. Trim the lace around your nails and set with a layer of top coat.
Photo:
I Love Nail Polish/I Love Nail Polish
Tulle: Seen at Ruffian during NYFW, tulle overlay on the nails adds a touch of drama to the look. For the details on how to get the veiled manicure, watch our Ruffian how-to video.
Sponging on Color: Using a makeup sponge, texturize your color by piling on a complimentary shade. Metallics work well with dark colors and a high contrast between colors always translates well.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Appliques: Whether you choose to use studs, gems, or another 3-D design, go for a flat base and a complimentary shade of polish.
(Flat Nail Studs, $4.98 for 30 pieces, MJ Trim)