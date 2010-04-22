Big Hair is Back! Celebs Try Out Volume

Those of us with unmanageable hair can rest easy knowing that unruly locks are in. Big, teased hair was a huge trend on the Spring 2010 runways, as seen on the models that walked the catwalk at Luca Luca, Rachel Comey and Mulberry. But lest you end up walking out of your house like you’ve just tread this morning’s walk of shame, taking a cue from celebs could be the way to go.

Below are a few of our favorite stars that have taken the runway look and made it work (or not so much). Let us know who’s your favorite in the comments below!

1. Amp Up Your Bob



L to R: Drew Barrymore, Carrie Underwood. Photos: spoiledpretty.blogspot.com | zimbio.com

Drew Barrymore’s bob at the 2009 Golden Globes was tough to forget, and we’re not recommending you try this at home. But, if you combine Carrie Underwood’s style with Drew’s (Drew’s had way too much volume while Carrie’s seemed to lose hers throughout the evening), the end result would be a perfectly teased bob. The key to teasing is backcombing small sections of hair sprayed gently with hairspray to hold the volume.

2. Let Your Curls Free



L to R: Annalynne McCord, Gwen Stefani, Photos: blog.zapit.com | photobucket.com

During the warmer months, humidity and frizz can wreak havoc on curly hair. But, if you embrace your curls (with the help of some product) and let them run a bit wild la Annalynne McCord and Gwen Stefani, you’ll have a more natural style to go with sunnier months. Try a product like Avon’s Advance Techniques Curl Control Lotion which holds curls all day without giving you that crunchy, laquered look we’re skipping the Eighties revival on this one.

3. Volumize Your Updo



L to R: Jennifer Lopez | Eva Mendes. Photos: sheknows.com | cosmopolitan.com

Events are a time to stand tall and why not take the next literal step? Add extra volume to your updo for fancy nighttime outings. Jennifer Lopez’s low chignon takes on an entirely new note by adding volume to the crown. Rather than go retro-helmet-head, Jenny from the Block was smart to leave this look loose and fresh. The style works best with layered hair. Start by leaving the top layer out to tease and pin into the chignon for the final step. Eva Mendes also added a bit of oomph to her updo by adding height. Spray with hairspray to give the style extra hold through the night, and be sure to leave some face-framing layers. It’ll be just the right touch to show off some key highlights, like Mendes’ caramel streaks.

More Beauty News We Love:

Beauty How-To- A Bright Coral Lip For Spring

Lara Stone is the New Face of Giorgio Armani Cosmetics

Bare Escentuals Makeup Artist Chats How to Apply Colored Liner