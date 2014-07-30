StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Big Bouncy Curls

Samantha Freeman
When it comes to hair, we always say the bigger the better – and there’s no exception with these bouncy curls. Whether on short or long hair, as an updo or weaved through braids, we love full, luscious curls. With just a little bit of styling gel and a light hairspray, you can master these looks in no time.

Pair them with a simple summer dress or your favorite LBD and you’re ready for anything. As hairstyles go, we’re not the only ones who adore this fabulous look. Above, we’ve pulled together some of the bounciest and unique curls we could find on Instagram. Take a look and start curling for your next occasion.

There's nothing like big, bouncy curls! 

Long luscious curls are perfect for a glamorous night out. @fabhairnyc perfects this look with light highlights. 

@benedattadirenzo_zocca embraces her bouncy curls. A spritz of hairspray and this look will last all day. 

@beautybyanuja added another dimension to her beautiful big curls with a straight side bang. 

@vipextensions finds her inner rocker with these wild curls. 

We can't get enough of this curls and braid combination. @hairbeautyfashion__ masters this look with a few highlights throughout. 

We love what @Xplicitchi did with her short curls. These tight bouncy locks are perfect with any summer outfit. 

Incorporate a light sombre like @Curlsnatural to really enhance your bouncy curls. 

We love these crazy curls by @crimpfan72. Use a larger curler to master this rocking look. 

