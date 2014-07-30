Instagram Insta-Glam: Big Bouncy Curls

When it comes to hair, we always say the bigger the better – and there’s no exception with these bouncy curls. Whether on short or long hair, as an updo or weaved through braids, we love full, luscious curls. With just a little bit of styling gel and a light hairspray, you can master these looks in no time.

Pair them with a simple summer dress or your favorite LBD and you’re ready for anything. As hairstyles go, we’re not the only ones who adore this fabulous look. Above, we’ve pulled together some of the bounciest and unique curls we could find on Instagram. Take a look and start curling for your next occasion.

