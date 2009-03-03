Big Bang Theory

For her most recent movie, Angelina Jolie, a queen of reinvention, goes for blunt bangs. USA Today has images from her first days on the set of Salt in which she plays a CIA agent accused of being a Russian double agent. And, nothing says double agent like alternating hair colors.

The role of Evelyn A. Salt was originally written for Tom Cruise (as Edwin A. Salt) who dropped out this summer. The film also stars Liev Schreiber and is being described as a crowd-pleasing action, spy movie with a bit of Alias, James Bond, and Jason Bourne thrown in.

So, which color says undercover Russian sleeper agent best? And, what do you think about her bangs?