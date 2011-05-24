The Biebs Gets Seduced By Dree Hemingway In Someday Ad

Justin Bieber’s Someday fragrance ads have been released, and lets just say the little stud muffin is trying to look much stud-lier. With ads photographed by Terry Richardson starring the Biebs and model Dree Hemingway, the 17-year-old is apparently being seduced by the gorgeous Hemingway.

In the commercial spot, another gorgeous blonde model spritzes herself with the Someday fragrance and then the pair fly off into some sort of fairytale (what I imagine is a whirlwind romance). I especially love that Biebs’ shoes match the model’s shirt almost perfectly.

Watch the commercial below and let us know your thoughts on the campaign, and if you’ll be buying the fragrance! You can also head to Justin Bieber Someday’s YouTube channel and download the official app for the fragrance to customize charms and get exclusive photos and wallpapers if you really can’t wait until July 20’s release date…