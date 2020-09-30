Biden Beauty Is The Intriguing Makeup Line No One Saw Coming

The day after the “dumpster fire” that was the first presidential debate, you might need some cheeky, fun news to cleanse your palate. Today, Biden Beauty is officially out and yes, it’s exactly what you think it is. The product line is inspired by former VP and presidential candidate Joe Biden and 100 percent of the proceeds will support his campaign. But Biden isn’t involved in Biden Beauty. This is a project to spread awareness and get people excited to vote blue on November 3. Because this election is undoubtedly the most important of our lifetimes.

If you saw President Trump refuse to condemn white supremacists last night, you know it’s more important than ever for all of us to rally together to get him the eff out of office. But instead of just focusing on Trump, it’s a good idea to focus on what Biden can do for us, including adding a public option to healthcare, raising the minimum wage, putting time and dollars into climate policy and focusing on police reform and racial justice. Perhaps most importantly is what he won’t do, such as destroying the Affordable Care Act and overturning Roe v Wade. And that’s just the beginning.

Biden Beauty will help you have a little fun with Biden merch—even if he wasn’t your first choice for president.

Why beauty? Well, it’s always been political. “From the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance,” says a spokesperson from the brand. “We’re excited to push forth the message that this country is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people. We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation. Beauty has the ability to unite and Biden Beauty’s aim is to be representative of everyone. We hope these products make constituents feel more empowered and less alone.”

The first product from Biden Beauty is a blue makeup sponge to help you cancel out the orange. Three other products are to come. There’s also bold blue merch emblazoned with Biden and the mantra “America Is Beautiful.” That’s something we can all get behind. Shop each below and don’t forget to make sure you’re registered to vote either in person (early if possible!) or by mail. Let’s cancel out orange for good.

Biden Beat Makeup Sponge

This dual-sided sponge allows you to beat (Trump) and blend foundations, concealers, highlighters and powders.

Biden Beauty Hoodie

Wear this cozy hoodie to start a conversation to get others out to vote.

Biden Beauty Pins & Stickers

Pop these on your water bottle, your denim jacket—really, anywhere. Remember: beauty has always been political.

Biden Beauty Tote

Show up to your polling place in style. (Pack snacks!)