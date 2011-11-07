Bianca Balti is the Latest L’Oréal Paris Ambassador

She was a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, front woman for Karl Lagerfeld’s fragrance, Karleidoscope, and now the Italian beauty Bianca Balti is the latest brand ambassador for beauty meccaL’Oral Paris.

Cyril Chapuy, Global Brand President of L’Oral, says of the news: “Bianca is incredibly beautiful, sensual, feminine and at the same time spontaneous, funny and completely genuine.”

We’d have to say, we agree. Bianca is now joining the ranks of otherL’Oral elite likeBeyonc Knowles,Jennifer Lopez and Freida Pinto, where those pouty-lips are sure to make a statement of it’s own.

[BellaSugar Australia]