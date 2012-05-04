What’s On Her Dresser: Model Bianca Warren’s Most Coveted Beauty Essentials

San Franciscan Bianca Warren spends her professional career split amongst modeling for the runway and print magazines and catalogs, working with Ford Models in NYC. Warren is also busy expanding her acting career, with gigs including the show Passions, Stars Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

She balances her work life with her love of Bikram yoga, travel, triathlete training (see her in the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon June 3rd!) and obsession with fabulous footwear, all the while keeping a well-edited selection of dynamite beauty products within reach, no matter where she might be in the world. See the slide show above of Bianca’s personal beauty favorites, Instagrammed from her NYC apartment.

All Photos Courtesy of Bianca Warren