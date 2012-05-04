StyleCaster
What's On Her Dresser: Model Bianca Warren's Most Coveted Beauty Essentials

San Franciscan Bianca Warren spends her professional career split amongst modeling for the runway and print magazines and catalogs, working with Ford Models in NYC. Warren is also busy expanding her acting career, with gigs including the show Passions, Stars Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

She balances her work life with her love of Bikram yoga, travel, triathlete training (see her in the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon June 3rd!) and obsession with fabulous footwear, all the while keeping a well-edited selection of dynamite beauty products within reach, no matter where she might be in the world.  See the slide show above of Bianca’s personal beauty favorites, Instagrammed from her NYC apartment.

All Photos Courtesy of Bianca Warren

"These are great products for after the gym; The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Serum, Lush Bubble Gum Lip Scrub, and Say Yes to Cucumber Face Cleansing Towelettes give my skin a nice glow."

"My curls crave Argan Oil and Bumble and Bumble products. Plus my curls smell edible!"

"I swear by Obagi products; it's a simple regimen and results are quick. I also use Sea Breeze Astringent to remove makeup after a shoot."

"I'm a California girl so I like my makeup light and easy. Diorshow Mascara, Sephora Bronzer in Bora Bora, and Smashbox Wicked Lovely Lip Gloss in Sweet make me look sun-kissed. NARS SPF Tinted Moisturizer and Giorgio Armani High Precision Retouch Concealer also get the job done."

