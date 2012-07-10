BGRW: Tips For Working Out In The Summer Heat

Photo: Daily Makeover/Getty Images

Last Friday I went for a run along the Hudson River, and curious me, I checked my phone to see just how hot it was — a whopping 92 degrees. There were maybe 10 other people just as crazy also running along the trail while most people enjoyed the shade or a cool beverage. But does throwing in a quick run in the heat make me crazy, or just motivated? I’ve always found there to be a slim line between the two. With many more scorching days in the future, here are some tips to guarantee that you are the former instead of the latter.

Why Music Improves Your Workout

Run In The Early a.m. Or Late p.m.

This is pretty obvious, but not everyone does this. Take Friday, for example. I clocked my run at 3 p.m., the hottest part of the day, in order to get it out of the way. The New York Times has reported that people perform physical exercise best between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. However, if you’re not in training mode, a good rule of thumb is to finish your run before the sun gets above the horizon.

Don’t Wear A Hat

Although running caps are great for blocking the sun (skin protection is a must!), they also cause a quicker internal buildup of heat because a large amount of your body heat is stored in your head.

Stay Away From Cotton

I own about 300 cotton t-shirts from 8 years of Cross Country and Track, so refraining from wearing a tee is very hard for me. But lately I have been going for lighter synthetic fabrics, such as CoolMax or Dri-Fit, that move moisture away from the skin opposed to cotton that soaks it up.

Use A Light Sunscreen

With my pale skin, I have to wear sunscreen (even if I’m outside for as little as 30 minutes). However, one thing to be wary of are products that are so thick they slow down perspiration. I recommend using a spray sunscreen, such as L’Oreal Paris Sublime Sun Crystal Clear Mist Spray SPF 50+ ($7.99, Target.com), for a lighter application.

Drink Like A Fish

Keep hydrated throughout a longer run. Drink eight ounces of water or Gatorade before you start and then continue to hydrate with two to four sips of water every 15 minutes. Either carry a bottle with you (which I hate), or choose a path with water fountains or friends’ homes located throughout.

Are you heading outside, or will the gym staff know you by name come Memorial Weekend?