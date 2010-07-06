Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Shares Her Get Glam Eye Makeup Secrets

Getting glammed up for a night out on the town can become a bit routine we throw on some heels, our latest dress obsession, liner and globs of mascara and we’re out the door. To mix it up a bit, we called upon Jackie Gomez, Pur Minerals Resident Makeup Artist, and the celebrity artist behind some of the best glammed up eyes in the biz how’s Beyonc, Marisa Miller, and Zoe Saldana for a starry roster.

Follow the video above and the beauty tips below before your next night out!





Step 1: Use an eye prep to intensify your eye color.

Step 2: Apply a white shadow from lash line to brow bone.

Step 3: Sweep an onyx shadow in your crease.

Step 4: Apply a gel liner across your lash line.

Step 5: Add a few coats of mascara to your bottom and top lashes.

Step 6: Lastly, place a light dab of white shadow in the inner corner of the eye.

Photos and video: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

