Beyonce’s Pulse Fragrance Ad Is Out, Cleavage And All

Beyonce’s latest fragrance, Pulse, the third in her scent empire will be hitting stores in fall. The ad campaign for the perfume was just released today and lets just say it may just be as sexy as her previous scents.

Pulse will feature scents of pear blossom, peony, Madagascar vanilla and get thisbluebird orchid appearing for the first time in a fragrance. The campaign image shows Beyonce scantily clad in a metallic silver dress with some beaming rays of light framing her voluptous booty. The bottle, an upside-down blue and silver flacon was inspired by her stage costumes. The scent itself was inspired by that pulsating feeling that the superstar gets as she takes the stage.



Beyonce’s heat campaign had been banned in the U.K. for its risque take on conveying the fragranceshe literally sweat her (and every man who witnessed the campaign spot)’s clothes off.

What do you think of this campaign? We think she still looks hot but just covered enough.