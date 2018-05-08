The Lipstick Hack Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Says Will Make Your Teeth Look Whiter

We have a lot to thank celebrity makeup artist Sir John for: slaying Beyoncé’s makeup game, being a literal sweetheart, and most importantly, divulging all his best beauty tips without a bat of his perfectly-curled eyelashes.

Just a few weeks after revealing the beauty benefits of cigarette papers (yes, you read that right), he’s blowing our minds once again with a foolproof makeup hack for a brighter smile. In an interview with Marie Claire he says, “For a crazy-colored lip that’s still flattering, look for a formula with blue undertones—they make everyone’s teeth look whiter.”

Undertones, either cool or warm, are important for choosing just about everything— think blush, foundation, lipstick, clothing. So, it makes sense that yellow undertones in a lipstick would make your teeth look a tad yellower, too.

Sir John’s personal cool-undertone favorite is Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman, but anything that leans more blue than yellow will do the trick. That doesn’t mean you can’t experiment with bold, bright colors, though. Sir John also says, “Pick something you feel is innovative for your personality, from an inky navy to a subtle orange.” Most brands have shades that fall on the cooler side, so it’s just a matter of finding, and testing, them.

Thanks to this trick, it looks like we’re going to pass on the smize (sorry, Tyra), and flash our pearly whites instead.