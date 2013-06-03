Beyonce, Zoe Saldana and More Glow at the Chime for Change Concert

We love a strong female celebrity as much as the next girl. They’re inspiring, they’re the kind of role models we need and when they give back to society, they really make changes. Not that we needed any excuse to love Beyonce more than we already do, but earlier this year the singer teamed up with Salma Hayek and Gucci’s creative director Frida Giannini to co-found the Chime for Change initiative, with the purpose of highlighting the causes of education, justice and health for women across the globe, and we knew change would be brought about.

Last night in London, Chime for Change held it’s first live broadcast musical event, bringing over 50,000 audience members and being broadcast in over 150 countries. Countless celebrities came out to present, perform and partake in being an onlooker, for a star studded night with a cause. Overall, the concert raised over $4.3 million for non-profit organizations, which, although not impossible for the amount of star power backing the event, is a staggering amount of money. We can only hope that more events like this will be on the horizon for the philanthropic group of women who do, indeed, have the power to change the world.

After taking a look at the women who attended, supported and performed at the event, it was evident that the celebs are as beautiful as they are charitable. We’ve chosen our picks for best beauty looks of the night, and looking at the hair and makeup happening on the red carpet is our second favorite way that these ladies inspire us. Take a look at the celebrity beauty from the Chime for Change event above and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

