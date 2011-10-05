Beyonce Talks Celery Stick Diets BTS of L’Oreal Paris

Alright, sorry for the overwhelming amount of Beyonce posts today, but she is just so damn adorable. L’Oreal Paris posted on their YouTube page a behind the scenes clip of the starlet filming her latest campaign for the brand while also chatting up the cameraman and complaining about only eating celery sticks for days on end.

Between her perfect blowout and her minimal yet flawless makeup look, we have a feeling this is a Feria color ad (that is one glossy, colorful mane). Watch the video below for some priceless Bey tid bits while she tries to impersonate the French cameraman…