Beyoncé Went ‘Sun-Washed’ Blonde for the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé, the undisputed queen of modern pop, is no stranger to pushing boundaries and redefining the possibilities of live performances. With a career spanning more than two decades, Beyoncé has consistently stunned audiences with her stage presence, powerful vocals and thought-provoking messages. So, talking about Beyoncé’s new super-blonde hair might seem silly but there’s nothing small about the Renaissance World Tour — or a new look from Bey. We got the details of her fresh “sun-washed blonde” right from her colorist.

“I have been working with Beyoncé for about a decade and each time she lands in my chair, we agree on the best color for her performance and general look,” Rita Hazan, Beyoncé’s longtime colorist, tells STYLECASTER. “This time we went super blonde to complement the production for the tour, her wardrobe and also glam. I was on-site with her to ensure that she had fresh, sun-washed color for the opening of the Renaissance Tour. It mimics the natural bleaching effect that happens after a summer in the sun.”

To keep Bey's hair that perfect, sun-kissed color, Hazan used her own Rita Hazan True Color Shine Gloss in Breaking Brass

) to “combat brassiness and yellow tones” combined with the shade Sun-Kissed ($12.98 at Walmart) “to bring out a golden brilliance.” She continues: “Glosses are sometimes forgotten in the hair care regimen, but they are a solid product to ensure brilliant color beyond the chair.”

The iconic colorist also recommends using a weekly treatment for processed hair like her Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy

) “to infuse hydration back into the hair.” And of course, brace yourselves for an extraordinary Renaissance World Tour that seamlessly fuses music, art and empowerment—a tour that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.