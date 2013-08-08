Beyonce Debuts New Short Haircut

Beyonce showed off a new short crop on Instagram last night unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the starlet before – a pixie cut! The blonde, side-swept pixie is a major change from her long and flowing waves that she has grown accustomed to over the years (and that she rocked during her recent weekend stop in Brooklyn for the Mrs. Carter Tour).

Queen Bey took to Instagram to post a series of three images showing off her new crop – and while we’re loving the look, is it just a mere coincidence that she’s gone short at the same time RiRi has? Perhaps both ladies have decided to give their tresses a rest, and let their natural hair breathe. No matter what made Bey decide to go for the crop, we think it’s a great hairstyle to add into her ever-changing hair evolution – while she’s gone from full-on curls to sleek and straight with bangs, she’s never gone this short before! We’re excited to see how long it lasts. Let us know what you think of the new look below!

Images via Instagram

