Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals the True Length of Beyoncé’s Natural Hair

If you’re not already following Tina Knowles-Lawson on Instagram, please do so immediately. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. When she’s not doting on her Grammy Award-winning daughters Beyoncé and Solange, she’s letting us in on the secret wonders of Costco, doing spot-on Tina Turner impressions and delivering the corniest (but hilarious) jokes of all time. She embodies the persona of most mothers on social media and for that, we are forever entertained.

Jokes aside, the famous matriarch is also a wealth of information for fans like me who need their Yoncé fix in between surprise albums. And this week, she answered a question that’s always in the back of Beyhiver minds: what does Beyoncé’s real hair look like? Sure, we love watching her whip that weave back and forth on stage, but we wouldn’t be true stans if we didn’t keep our eyes peeled for random fun facts like this. Now we know what she’s been hiding in plain sight: inches!!

Behold, an exclusive snap of the all natural ponytail that Bey may or may not “get” her mama for.

It’s long, luscious and her signature honey blonde shade. Are you really surprised by how amazing it looks? What we do need is the lowdown on her regimen, because this ponytail is flourishing.