Beauty Buzz: Beyonce Goes Platinum, Kentucky Fried Chicken Perfume, More

1. Beyonce tried out platinum blonde highlights in her new longer hair this past week, and we’re into the look with her fun dark lip. [E! News]

2. Kentucky Fried Chicken scented candles exist in this world, but for a limited time only. They went on sale on an online store who’s mission is to promote Kentucky (through chicken-scented candles we assume). [Racked]

3. If you’re going to “Catching Fire” this week, you better go in costume. So here are the best makeup tutorials for getting the look. [The Cut]

4. Learn how to avoid that horrid “too light” under eye concealer mistake with these tricks. [Daily Makeover]

5. The always-honest model we all love to stalk via social media, Chrissy Teigen, debuted a lob and ombre on Instagram the other day, proving that the hair trend is here to stay. [People StyleWatch]

