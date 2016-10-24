A Look at Beyoncé’s No-Makeup Looks Over the Years

Beyoncé—with makeup, without makeup, in jeans and a t-shirt, in a cocktail gown—is unparalleled. Not only does she always look, uh, flawless, she also consistently comes up with music that pretty much everyone wants to turn up—and GIFs of her in a yellow dress wielding a baseball bat have become a favorite form of expressions of outrage and feminism all over the internet. Quite simply, Bey is bomb.

Not to mention her legion of fans, known as the Beyhive, who stand behind her relentlessly (and spam anyone on social media who dares to step on her toes with hundreds—nay, thousands—of bee emojis). If anyone knows how to look good first thing in the morning, it’s Beyoncé, who took the “#wokeuplikethis” hashtag and flipped it into a lyric. Here, we bow down to Queen Bey, with no discernible makeup on—and, in one case, with a pop of lipstick, but the rest of her face completely bare. See what we mean about #flawless?