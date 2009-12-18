Beyonce: New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon (Plus Our 10 Favorite Celeb Fragrances)

Everything about Beyonce’s latest fragance is sizzling: from conception to advertising, “Heat” has been on the brain in more ways than one. The name and bottle were inspired by Beyonce’s latest tours. “A lot of my performances have had fire involved, so we thought ‘Heat.’ Also, red is one of my favorite colors, as is gold,” said Beyonce in an interview with WWD.

The bottle is supposed to actually look like it’s on fire, or emitting heat. And the scented concoction inside? Created with collaborative efforts from Beyonce herself and Givaudon’s Claude Dir and Olivier Gillatin, “Heat” has notes of red vanilla orchid, magnolia, neroli, and blush peace. More steamy than the perfume launch itself can only be the ad campaign, featuring the tagline: “Catch the Fever.” The campaign is inspired by what Beyonce says are her sexiest moments, when she is feeling clean after a bath or shower. Not a bad moment to pick.

Set to launch in February and projected to sell $100 million worth of fire-inspired bottles, Beyonce and her fans are beyond excited–and it’s making usnostalgic for past celebrity scents. We wonder if they will be able to withstand the heat. Here are our 10 favorite celebrity perfumes.

1. Curious by Britney Spears

Who could forget Britney’s scent debut? The name, the commercial, the playful tag line: “Do you dare?” The scent is described as having notes of Anjou pear, dewy lotus, jasmine, vanilla musk, and in homage to Britney’s heritage, Louisiana magnolias.

2. Glow by J Lo

J Lo’s intentions for this scent were to encapsulate clean, fresh, sexy, and sensual all into one decorative bottle. J Lo delivered on her promise, incorporating scents of orange flower, pink grapefuit, neroli, rosewood, sandalwood, soft amber, jasmine, vanilla, musk, and orrit. With the tag line, “Fresh Sexy Clean,” it’s everything you would want to be on a daily basis. Read more about her other fragrance, My Glow, inspired by her fraternal twins, Max and Emme.

3. Luscious Pink Deluxe Edition by Mariah Carey

Mariah hits all the right notes in both song and scent. Luscious Pink Deluxe Edition is inspired by love and richness, no doubt accredited to her new and passionate romance with Nick Cannon. The scent is a light floral fragrance, with notes of lily of the valley, pink peony, blond wood, sandal wood, and white musk.

4. Harajuku Lovers by Gwen Stefani

It is no secret that Gwen has a soft spot for the avant-garde styles of the Harajuku girls of Japan. Inspired by the Harajukus’ unique form of self expression, Gwen Stefani made a scent to match. The scent is a combination of top notes of pink pamelo, sparkling bergamont, and bamboo leaf mist; a heart of rose, watery peony and egyptian jasmine; and a base of creamy vanilla orchid, sensual musk, and blond wood.

5. Black Star by Avril Lavigne

The packaging is 100 percent Avril, and it smells great. Black Star is meant to be a fruity floral scent with pink hibiscus, black plum, and the note de resistance, dark chocolate. Unexpected, but welcomed, the chocolate aspect definitely makes this scent irresistible.

6. Christina Aguilera By Day

Christina’s namesake perfume is inspired by–who else–herself. The scent is meant to exude attitudes of sexiness (hence the black lace bottle), self confidence, and extreme femininity. The top note is a blend of exotic fruit sorbet, and tangerine and black currant; the heart notes include peony, jasmine, and plum. The base note is amber, cream vanilla, and musk.

7. Fancy by Jessica Simpson

In a word, or scent, Fancy could be used to describe the epic songstress-turned-shoe designer-turned-perfumer, Jessica Simpson. The head note is comprised of apricot nectar, red berries and pears; the heart note leaves me slightly salivating, with notes of caramel roasted almonds, jasmine and gardenia; the base note finishes off with amber, vanilla cream, and sandalwood.

8. Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

Not the first, nor the last, in Sarah Jessica Parker’s fragrance endeavors, but definitely noteworthy. Lovely epitomizes everything about this fragrance–the bottle, the scent, the stylish creator, all of it! The top notes start the scent off with bergamont, lavender, and apple martini; we were slightly disappointed that her signature cosmo was not present. The middle notes are comprised of patchouli, paper white, and creamy orchid. The base note, for the grand finale, touches upon cedar wood, white amber, sultry wood, and musk.

9. Beckham Signature Woman by Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham never disappoints when it comes to fashion and beauty. With ridiculous fashion sense, a rockin’ bod, anda gorgeous husband to top it all off, we will take her advice when it comes to fragrance. The top note is made up of candy apple and anise, the middle note is heliotrope and orchid, and the base note is made up of musk, amber, vanilla, and patchouli.

10. Halle by Halle Berry

Halle by Halle Berry is based off the actress’ personal favorites, giving us a much-coveted glimpse of her favorite things. The top notes are of fig leaves, cicilian bergamont and pear blossom, while the heart note consists of hibiscus flower, ultra mimosa, and freesia petals. To top it off, Halle ends her fragrance with notes of sandalwood, cashmere musk, olibanum absolute, drift wood, and amber.