Beyoncé & J.Lo Pay Tribute to Kobe and “Gigi” Bryant With Their Nails

Today is a sad day for Lakers fans around the world. Beyoncé opened the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday, February 24, by performing “Halo” and “XO,” the latter she said was one of Kobe’s favorite songs. Beyoncé’s heart-breaking tribute to Kobe and “Gigi” went right down to her nails, as fans noticed one hand read “GIGI” and the other “KOBE.” The talons were purple to go with her yellow suit—Lakers colors.

“Outfit yellow, nails and ring purple plus gigi written on her nails, I can’t take it,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “‘Gigi’ on Beyoncé’s nails, queen of details!” wrote another. Beyoncé was introduced as “a very close friend of the Bryant family” and seemed to be looking right at Kobe’s widow, Vanessa, while she sang. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room just looking at all of Bey’s Lakers colors, her beautiful tribute nails and her pin that read “KB.”

Kobe died on January 26 after his helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas, California. Everyone on board, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna (or “Gigi”), was killed. Along with Kobe and Gigi, the victims included the pilot Ara Zobayan, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter, Alyssa, and his wife, Keri; basketball coach Christina Mauser; mom Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton.

We can’t think of anyone better than Beyoncé to honor and pay tribute to her friend and his family. At the end of her performance, she kissed her hand and held it up to the sky, turning to Vanessa Bryant and said, “I love you.”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only star to honor Kobe and Gianna with nail art, as J. Lo shared her commemorative manicure by nail pro Tom Bachik on Instagram. Lopez’s design features a neutral base color punctuated by gold foil, and on her two pointer fingers, the numbers 2 and 24 appear in elegant gold script.