Beauty Buzz: How to Not Get Bored On the Treadmill, Beyonce’s NCLA Nail Wraps, More

Rachel Adler
by

Beyonce Nail Wraps

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Beyonce has debuted a nail wrap collection with NCLA, and they’re pretty amazing. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Bored on the treadmill? Find out how to make it more fun this winter. [Daily Makeover]

3. Watch this crazy video of beauty trends over the past 100 years in just 1 minute – from glam girls to selfie queens. [Huffington Post]

4. What you need to know about raw milk – and why you should care. [Byrdie]

5. All of your questions about getting a lob (and keeping a lob), answered. [The Beauty Department]

