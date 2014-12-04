Beauty Buzz: How to Not Get Bored On the Treadmill, Beyonce’s NCLA Nail Wraps, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Beyonce has debuted a nail wrap collection with NCLA, and they’re pretty amazing. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Bored on the treadmill? Find out how to make it more fun this winter. [Daily Makeover]

3. Watch this crazy video of beauty trends over the past 100 years in just 1 minute – from glam girls to selfie queens. [Huffington Post]

4. What you need to know about raw milk – and why you should care. [Byrdie]

5. All of your questions about getting a lob (and keeping a lob), answered. [The Beauty Department]