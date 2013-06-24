Links to Click: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Tells All, The Best Looks From ‘Mad Men,’ More

Take a mid-day break to catch up on some must-see things from the World Wide Web!

1. Queen Bey’s makeup artist on how she stays looking fresh despite dancing around in high heels whilst on the Mrs. Carter World Tour. [Beauty High]

2. The “Mad Men” season finale was crazy; take a look back to see all the ladies’ best looks from season six. [InStyle]

3. W magazine just redesigned their website! Check out the fun new features. [WWD]

4. Kanye West and Robin Thicke have at least one thing in common: topping the music charts. [BBC]

5. Learn all there is to know about the world’s most expensive (and biggest) luxury sailing yacht. [The Vivant]

6. The full evolution of Justin Bieber’s style, from purple hoodies to leather Hammer pants. [Complex]

7. Absolut took over Williamsburg, Brooklyn this weekend, where contemporary artists were invited to create interactive street murals. [Absolut]

8. It’s basically going to be 100 degrees today, so here are the best facial mists to help you cool down and keep you fresh. [Daily Makeover]

9. He wears Tom Ford pocket squares and Gucci loafers. Meet Instagram’s latest style star and selfie master: Alonso Mateo. Oh yeah, he’s only five years old. [The Cut]

