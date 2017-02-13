Beyoncé Wore a Drugstore Foundation to the Grammys Tonight

So we know that this isn’t totally logical, and we’d probably never say it out loud, but we’re partially convinced that everything Beyoncé touches and uses is made out of gold and diamonds. Not because she’s a diva, but because Beyoncé is quite literally a queen—like, we wouldn’t have been shocked if she floated down the red carpet at tonight’s 59th Annual Grammys Awards on an ethereal cloud of unicorn dust and sparkles.

Which is why we were completely surprised when we heard that Beyoncé, the queen bey of all baes who donned a freaking halo during her performance, paired her godly outfit with, wait for it, a drugstore foundation. Yup.

Although everything else Beyoncé wore probably costs more than what we’ll make in four lifetimes, her face was full-on drugstore prices, thanks to her makeup artist, Sir John, who is brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. (So, yes, total conflict of interest, and obviously he was obligated to use L’Oréal products, but considering L’Oréal makeup is the shit, we’re not too broken up about it.)

After smoothing a few drops of L’Oréal Hydra Genius Moisturizer over Beyoncé’s skin, Sir John mixed a few drops of the L’Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in with the L’Oréal Infallible Pro Glow Foundation for a super dewy, bronzy finish, one suited for a pregnant goddess, of course. And because the world is a kind and merciful place, both the foundation and illuminator were only $13.

Naturally, Beyoncé was also loaded up with bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, and pretty much every other product in L’Oréal’s collection, and based on how kick-ass she looked all night, we’re pretty sure we should promptly buy stock in L’Oréal. We can’t say you’ll turn into Beyoncé if you slather on the same foundation (you won’t; sorry), but at least you’ll feel like a queen for a few seconds. And that’s cool too, right?