Get Beyonce’s Gorgeous Glow

Our friends at BellaSugar took notice when Mom-to-be Beyoncé Knowles sat down with Katie Couric on the most recent episode of 20/20 and talked about her latest career ventures and excitement surrounding her pregnancy. Beyoncé, who is known for her glowing skin, looked as stunning as ever. And it’s thanks in part to makeup artist Mally Roncal, who created the luminous palette for the multi-talented star. To get the look:

1. Use concealer to brighten under the eyes and around any areas that need extra help.

2. Use a highlighter and contour powder: the highlighter lifts the face and illuminates the eye area, and the contour powder slims the face.

3. For the eyes, Roncal used the creamy, shimmery shadow from her Mally Beauty My Favorite Things Collection ($60), available starting this Friday on QVC. She then followed with a smudgeproof eyeliner and volumizing mascara.

4. And for glossy, “Beyoncé-worthy lips,” Roncal used her High Shine Liquid Lipstick, also from the upcoming collection.

