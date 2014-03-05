Beauty Buzz: Beyonce’s Most Iconic Hairstyles, How to Make Hair Removal Less Painful, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Beyonce’s never been one to keep the same hairstyle for too long, and by the looks of this list of her most iconic hairstyles ever, it’s clear she just gets better with age. [Beyonce.com]

2. Five ways to make hair removal less painful, because let’s face it, no one likes getting a wax. [Daily Makeover]

3. Well, we’re pretty excited to eat try this DIY banana and honey hair mask. [Allure]

4. Still confused on which makeup brushes you should be using on your face? Here’s a fool-proof guide. [The Beauty Department]

5. Cuticle stickers may not be new, but they’re certainly being worn in new ways, i.e. lower down on the finger. Would you wear this? [Style.com]

